公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二

BRIEF-Takt secures $30 mln in series funding led by BCG Digital Ventures

July 25 Takt Inc:

* Takt Inc raises $30 million in series a funding led by BCG Digital Ventures

* Has secured $30 million in series a funding led by BCG Digital Ventures, including an investment by Starbucks Source text for Eikon:

