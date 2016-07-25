版本:
BRIEF-HTI Ventures Corp announces increase of non-brokered private placement

July 25 HTI Ventures Corp. Announces Increase Of Non

* HTI Ventures Corp announces increase of non-brokered private placement

* Private placement has been increased to 100 million shares at a price of $0.35 per share for gross proceeds of up to $35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

