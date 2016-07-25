版本:
BRIEF-Hecla Mining Co withdraws bid for Dolly Varden Silver Corp

July 25 Hecla Mining Co:

* Hecla Mining Co says withdrawal and termination of its bid for dolly varden silver corporation

* Will invest to maintain 15.7% interest in dolly varden "because of our long term commitment to dolly varden property"

* Hecla withdraws bid for dolly varden Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

