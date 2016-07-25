版本:
BRIEF-BCB Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.12

July 25 BCB Bancorp Inc :

* Net interest income decreased by $333,000, or 2.4 percent, to $13.3 million for three months ended June 30, 2016

* BCB Bancorp, Inc., announces second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

