BRIEF-First Financial Q2 earnings per share $0.68

July 25 First Financial Corp :

* First Financial Corporation reports 2nd quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.68

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income for Q2 of 2016 was $26.1 million compared to $25.9 million reported for same period of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

