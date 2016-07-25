版本:
BRIEF-W. R. Berkley Q2 earnings per share $0.85

July 25 W. R. Berkley Corp :

* Qtrly net premiums earned $1.56 billion versus $1.49 billion

* W. R. Berkley Corporation reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.85

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Remain optimistic about second half of 2016"

* Qtrly combined ratio was 92.3% before catastrophe losses and 94.9% after catastrophe losses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

