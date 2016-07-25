版本:
2016年 7月 26日

BRIEF-Pebblebrook Hotel Trust qtrly adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.81

July 25 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust :

* Qtrly same-property revpar $223.96 million versus $218.51 million

* Sees Q3 adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.72 to $0.77

* Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.81

* Sees FY adjusted FFO per diluted share $2.63 to $2.73

* Sees Q3 same-property revpar $229 million to $234 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

