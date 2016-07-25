BRIEF-Canadian National posts Q2 earnings C$1.10/shr

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
July 25 Canadian National Railway
* Qtrly carloadings declined 12 per cent and revenue ton-miles declined 11 per cent
* Qtrly operating ratio of 54.5 per cent was an improvement of 1.9-points over prior-year quarter
* Reiterate April 25, 2016, financial outlook of aiming to deliver 2016 EPS in line with last year's adjusted diluted EPS of C$4.44
* Canadian National says assumes U.S. housing starts in range of 1.2 million units and U.S. motor vehicle sales of approximately 17.5 million units for 2016
* Co says now expects total carloads for 2016 will decrease in mid-single-digit range
* For balance of 2016, expect some markets to remain strong, including lumber and panels, automotive, refined petroleum products
* For balance of 2016, shipments of commodities related to oil and gas development expected to decrease relative to last year
* 2016 net income of C$858 million, or C$1.10 per diluted share
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$1.11
* Q2 earnings per share c$1.10
* Q2 revenue fell 9 percent to c$2.842 billion
* Says now assumes that north american industrial production for year will be slightly negative
* "CN continued to face a very challenging volume environment in Q2"
* On a constant currency basis, net income for Q2 would have been lower by C$23 million, or C$0.03 per diluted share
* Says "anticipate a bumper grain crop in canada"
* Now assumes 2016/2017 grain crops in both canada and u.s. Will be above their respective five-year averages
* For balance of 2016, international intermodal volumes expected to remain challenging Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.