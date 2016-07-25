版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 04:50 BJT

BRIEF-Cardiome announces proposed public offering

July 25 Cardiome Pharma Corp

* Cardiome announces proposed public offering of common shares

* Says intends to use net proceeds from offering for in-licensing of dalbavancin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐