2016年 7月 26日

BRIEF-Agree Realty Corp posts Q2 adj. FFO $0.61/shr

July 25 Agree Realty Corp

* Agree Realty Corporation reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.61

* FFO per share for three months ended June 30, 2016 $0.61

* Outlook for acquisition volume in 2016 remains between $250 and $275 million of high-quality retail net lease properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

