BRIEF-Heidrick & Struggles reports Q2 earnings $0.35/shr

July 25 Heidrick & Struggles International Inc

* Heidrick & Struggles reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $140 million to $150 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly consolidated net revenue (revenue before reimbursements) increased 11.9 percent, or $15.8 million, to $148.9 million

* Q2 revenue view $146.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $146.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

