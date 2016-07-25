BRIEF-Cadence Design Systems says Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
July 26 Cadence Design Systems Inc :
* Q2 2016 revenue of $453 million, compared to revenue of $416 million reported for same period in 2015
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.21, revenue view $1.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cadence reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.70 to $0.76
* Sees q3 gaap earnings per share $0.17 to $0.19
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.17
* Sees q3 2016 revenue $440 million to $450 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.8 billion to $1.83 billion
* Q2 revenue $453 million versus i/b/e/s view $449.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.17 to $1.23
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $457.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.