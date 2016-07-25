版本:
BRIEF-Electronics For Imaging Inc reports Q2 revenue of $246 mln

July 26 Electronics For Imaging Inc :

* Efi reports record second quarter revenue of $246m, up 21%

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.56

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 revenue $246 million versus i/b/e/s view $247.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

