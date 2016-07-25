版本:
BRIEF-Washington Trust Bancorp says Q2 earnings per share $0.64

July 26 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc :

* Washington trust reports second quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.64

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income totaled $26.8 million for q2 of 2016, compared to $27.7 million, in q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

