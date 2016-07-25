BRIEF-Gilead Sciences Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.08

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
July 25 Gilead Sciences Inc :
* Q2 Harvoni sales $ 2.56 billion versus $3.61 billion last year
* Revised full year 2016 guidance
* Q2 Sovaldi sales $ 1.36 billion versus $1.29 billion last year
* Sees Fy Diluted EPS Impact Of Acquisition-Related, restructuring, stock-based compensation expenses and other $1.47 - $1.53
* Fy2016 revenue view $31.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gilead Sciences announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.08
* Q2 earnings per share $2.58
* Q2 earnings per share view $3.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 total revenue $7.78 billion versus $8.24 billion last year
* Q2 revenue view $7.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Revised full year 2016 guidance
* Sees NON-GAAP FY net product sales $29.5 - $30.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.