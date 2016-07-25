版本:
BRIEF-Gilead Sciences Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.08

July 25 Gilead Sciences Inc :

* Q2 Harvoni sales $ 2.56 billion versus $3.61 billion last year

* Revised full year 2016 guidance

* Q2 Sovaldi sales $ 1.36 billion versus $1.29 billion last year

* Sees Fy Diluted EPS Impact Of Acquisition-Related, restructuring, stock-based compensation expenses and other $1.47 - $1.53

* Fy2016 revenue view $31.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gilead Sciences announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.08

* Q2 earnings per share $2.58

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 total revenue $7.78 billion versus $8.24 billion last year

* Q2 revenue view $7.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees NON-GAAP FY net product sales $29.5 - $30.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

