BRIEF-Cnx Coal Resources says quarterly revenue $53.8 mln

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
July 26 Cnx Coal Resources Lp :
* Says reaffirming previously announced guidance for 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $226.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $53.8 million versus $64.5 million
* Q2 revenue view $53.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cnx coal resources lp announces results for the second quarter 2016
* Says "for q3, we expect coal shipments and average realized price per ton to increase slightly"
* Board has elected not to pay a distribution to holders of subordinated units for period ended june 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.