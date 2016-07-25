版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-Grupo Lala posts qtrly net income of 1,101 mln pesos

July 26 Grupo Lala Sab De Cv

* Qtrly net income of 1,101 million pesos for quarter, reaching a 10.1% increase year on year

* Qtrly net sales 12,903 million pesos, up 8.9 percent

* Grupo lala reports second quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐