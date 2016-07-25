版本:
中国
2016年 7月 26日

BRIEF-Waddell & Reed appoints Daniel Scherman as chief risk officer for investments

July 26 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc

* Waddell & Reed appoints Daniel Scherman as chief risk officer for investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

