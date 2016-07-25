版本:
BRIEF-Lincoln Financial Group's Mark Konen to retire as president of Insurance And Retirement Solutions

July 26 Lincoln National Corp

* Lincoln financial group's Mark Konen to retire from role as president of insurance and retirement solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

