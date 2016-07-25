版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-Everest Re Group announces strategic alliance with CGB Diversified Services

July 26 Everest Re Group Ltd

* Everest Re group announces strategic alliance with CGB Diversified Services and the related sale of its crop insurance company, heartland

* Upon completion of sale, everest will enter into a strategic long term reinsurance relationship with CGB ds

* Signed a loi for sale of u.s. Crop insurance company, heartland crop insurance, inc., to CGB diversified services, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐