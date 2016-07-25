版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 04:32 BJT

BRIEF-Berkshire Hills Bancorp Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.52

July 25 Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc

* Qtrly net interest income $57.4 million versus $52.6 million

* Reports second quarter results and declares dividend

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.52

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 core earnings per share $0.54 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐