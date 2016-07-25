版本:
BRIEF-Superior Energy Services Q2 revenue $356.3 mln

July 25 Superior Energy Services Inc

* Superior Energy Services announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $3.09 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $356.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $366 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.53 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

