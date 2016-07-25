版本:
BRIEF-Avalonbay Communities Q2 core FFO per share $2.03

July 25 Avalonbay Communities Inc

* Sees q3 projected eps $2.69 - $2.75; fy projected eps $7.48 - $7.68

* Sees q3 projected ffo per share $2.14 - $2.20, fy projected ffo per share $8.26 - $8.46

* Q3 FFO per share view $2.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Avalonbay communities, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 operating results and updates full year 2016 financial outlook

* Q2 core FFO per share $2.03

* Q2 FFO per share $1.99

* Sees q3 2016 projected core ffo per share $2.05 - $2.11; sees fy 2016 core FFO per share $8.13 - $8.33

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $8.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

