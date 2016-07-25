版本:
2016年 7月 26日 星期二

BRIEF-Eplus Inc says marron succeeds Phillip Norton

July 25 Eplus Inc

* Eplus names Mark P. Marron as next Chief Executive Officer

* Eplus Inc says Marron succeeds Phillip G. Norton, who will assume new position of Executive Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

