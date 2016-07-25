版本:
2016年 7月 26日

BRIEF-Park National Corp reports financial results for Q2 and first half of 2016

July 25 Park National Corp

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94 per share

* Park National Corporation reports financial results for second quarter and first half of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $1.30

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

