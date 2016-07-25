版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 04:58 BJT

BRIEF-Xenon Pharmaceuticals to discuss Q2 2016 financial results

July 25 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Xenon pharmaceuticals to host conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2016 financial results and provide corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

