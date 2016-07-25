版本:
BRIEF-First Bank Q2 net interest income $6.9 mln

July 25 First Bank

* Q2 earnings per share $0.15

* Net interest income for Q2 of 2016 totaled $6.9 million, an increase of $111 thousand, or 1.6 pct, compared to $6.8 million for Q1 of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $7.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reports second quarter 2016 net income of $1.4 million, up 92.9 pct from 2015

* Q2 revenue rose 19.5 percent to $7.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

