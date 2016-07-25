版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日

BRIEF-Lakeland Industries announces $2.5 mln stock buyback plan

July 25 Lakeland Industries Inc

* Lakeland Industries announces $2.5 million stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

