版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 04:52 BJT

BRIEF-HCA Holdings names Heather Rohan president of tristar unit

July 25 HCA Holdings Inc

* Heather Rohan to be appointed president of HCA's tristar division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐