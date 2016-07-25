版本:
BRIEF-Post Holdings prices senior notes offering

July 25 Post Holdings Inc

* Post Holdings announces pricing of senior notes offering

* Priced $1,750.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.00% senior notes due 2026 at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

