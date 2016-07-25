版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 05:13 BJT

BRIEF-Sunoco Logistics increases cash distribution

July 25 Sunoco Logistics Partners LP

* Represents a 14 percent increase over Q2 2015 cash distribution of $0.438 per common unit

* Fifth successive quarter over quarter distribution increase and earnings conference call date

* Says declared a cash distribution for Q2 2016 of $0.50 per common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐