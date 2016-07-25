版本:
BRIEF-Central Europe, Russia And Turkey Fund announce extension of share repurchases

July 25 Central Europe Russia And Turkey Fund Inc :

* The Central Europe, Russia And Turkey Fund, Inc., The European Equity Fund, Inc., and The New Germany Fund, Inc. announce extension of share repurchases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

