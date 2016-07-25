版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日

BRIEF-Delek Logistics Partners, LP increases quarterly cash distribution to $0.63 per limited Partner Unit

July 25 Delek Logistics Partners LP

* Delek Logistics Partners LP says new distribution represents a 3.3 percent increase from distribution for Q1 2016

* Delek Logistics Partners, LP increases quarterly cash distribution to $0.63 per Limited Partner Unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

