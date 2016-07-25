版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二

BRIEF-Granite Reit names Ilias Konstantopoulos as CFO

July 25 Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

* Granite REIT announces appointment of Ilias Konstantopoulos as its chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

