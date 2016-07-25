版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 26日 星期二 06:13 BJT

BRIEF-Duran Ventures announces first closing of private placement financing

July 25 Duran Ventures Inc Dup :

* Duran Ventures announces first closing of private placement financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐