BRIEF-Citizens Financial announces pricing of $350 mln of notes

July 25 Citizens Financial Group Inc :

* Pricing of offering of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 2.375% senior unsecured notes due July 28, 2021 at issue price of 99.948%

* Citizens Financial Group announces pricing of $350 million of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

