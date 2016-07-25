版本:
BRIEF-Cryolife reports second quarter 2016 financial results

July 25 Cryolife Inc

* Sees 2016 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.32 - $0.34

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $179.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 revenue $47.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $44.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Sees 2016 total revenues $180 million - $182 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

