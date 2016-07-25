BRIEF-First Republic announces pricing of $400 mln notes offering

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
July 25 First Republic Bank :
* Says pricing of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of its subordinated notes due 2046
* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.375% per annum and, unless previously redeemed, will mature on august 1, 2046
* First republic announces pricing of $400,000,000 subordinated notes offering
* Subordinated notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.375% per annum and, will mature on August 1, 2046. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.