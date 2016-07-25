版本:
BRIEF-Seaspan qtrly EPS $0.23

July 26 Seaspan Corp :

* Qtrly revenure $224.3 million versus $199.2 million

* Seaspan reports financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016

* Qtrly earnings per share, basic and diluted $0.23

