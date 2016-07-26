BRIEF-Central European Media Enterprises Q2 loss per share $0.98 from continuing operations

July 26 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd
* Q2 operating profit $43.8 million - Reuters poll
* Q2 revenue estimate $174.6 million - Reuters poll
* Q2 oibda increased 12 percent at constant rates to us$
53.6 million
* Q2 operating income increased 18 percent at constant rates
to us$ 43.9 million
* Central european media enterprises ltd. Reports results
for the second quarter and six months ended june 30, 2016
* Q2 loss per share $0.98 from continuing operations
* Q2 revenue rose 3 percent to $175.2 million
* Q2 OIBDA estimate $49.2 million - reuters poll
* Says "looking ahead to rest of 2016, we remain very upbeat
about our prospects for further growth"
