BRIEF-Everbank says in advance talks to be acquired

July 26 Everbank Financial Corp
* In advanced negotiations with financial services company
regarding a transaction, Everbank would be acquired
* Common stockholders would receive $19.50 per share in cash
on being acquired
* Everbank Financial Corp announces second quarter 2016
financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Revenue for Q2 of 2016 was $197 million, a decrease of $7
million, or 3 percent, compared to $204 million in Q1 of 2016
* Net interest income was $177 million for Q2 of 2016, an
increase of $4 million, or 2 percent, compared to prior quarter
* On July 22, 2016, company's board declared quarterly cash
dividend of $0.06 per common share, payable on August 22, 2016
