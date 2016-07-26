BRIEF-Anixter International Q2 adjusted EPS $1.32

July 26 Anixter International Inc

* Weaker industrial economy, lower commodity prices on y-o-y basis continue to be headwinds for industrial portion of ees segment

* Anixter International Inc. reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.32

* Q2 earnings per share $0.62

* Q2 sales $2.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.96 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 sales up 20 to 24 percent

* EES segment continues to experience weakness related to industrial and manufacturing end market exposure

