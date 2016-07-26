BRIEF-KeyCorp Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.27

July 26 Keycorp Reports Second Quarter 2016 Net
Income Of $193 Million, Or $.23 Per Common Share; Earnings Per
Common Share Of $.27, Excluding $.04 Of Merger
* Keycorp q2 tier 1 common equity ratio of 11.12 percent
* Qtrly allowance for loan and lease losses $854 million
versus $796 million
* Related expense
* Q2 earnings per share $0.27 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.23 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* "look forward to resuming share repurchases upon
completion of our first niagara acquisition"
* Based capital ratio of 11.43 percent
* Qtrly net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.28%, down
from 0.31% in prior quarter
* Keycorp q2 taxable equivalent net interest income $ 605
million versus $591 million a year ago
