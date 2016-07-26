BRIEF-A. O. Smith Q2 earnings $0.98/ share

July 26 A. O. Smith Corp

* Q2 earnings per share $0.98

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to expect to spend $175 million in 2016 on share repurchases.

* Qtrly net sales $667.0 million versus $653.5 million

* Quarterly sales rose 2 percent

* A. O. Smith reports strong growth in net earnings on record sales

* Upgraded midpoint of our 2016 guidance range and now expect full-year 2016 earnings per share to be between $3.58 and $3.64

* Sees full-year 2016 earnings per share $3.58 to $3.64

* Full-year 2016 earnings per share view $3.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S