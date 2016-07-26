BRIEF-Baxter Q2 earnings $2.19/shr from cont ops

July 26 Baxter Reports Second Quarter 2016
Results And Raises Financial Outlook For Full
* Baxter reports second quarter 2016 results and raises
financial outlook for full-year 2016
* For full-year 2016, baxter now expects sales growth of 3
percent to 4 percent on a constant currency basis
* Year 2016
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.69 to $1.74 from
continuing operations excluding items
* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.43 to $0.45 from
continuing operations excluding items
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $2.19 from continuing
operations
* Q2 sales $2.6 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.52 billion
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46 from continuing
operations excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* For full-year 2016, baxter now expects reported sales
growth of 1 percent to 2 percent
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.64, revenue view $10.09
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $2.53
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
