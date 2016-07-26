BRIEF-Verizon Communications reports Q2 earnings per share $0.17

July 26 Verizon Communications Inc
* Verizon reports 2Q results, reflecting continued strong
operations while advancing key strategic and financial
initiatives
* Q2 revenue $30.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $30.94
billion
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.94 excluding
items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.17
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* 2016 adjusted earnings to be at a level comparable to
2015, excluding 7-cent-per-share impact of 2016 work stoppage
* Verizon Communications Inc sees 2016 consolidated capital
spending between $17.2 billion and $17.7 billion
* Sees minimum pension funding requirement of approximately
$550 million in 2016
* Year 2017 consistent with GDP growth for that year
* Second-quarter 2016 EPS also includes non-operational
expenses of $1.1 billion after taxes, or 27 cents per share
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.88 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $127.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Non-operational expenses of $1.1 billion after taxes in
connection with early debt redemption and tender offers for
quarter
* Qtrly retail postpaid churn at a low 0.94 percent in
second-quarter 2016, a year-over-year increase of 4 basis points
* Sees a return, by 2018-2019, to credit-rating profile
prior to acquisition of vodafone's indirect 45 percent interest
in verizon wireless in early 2014Verizon communications inc
qtrly wireless retail postpaid net additions 615,000 versus 1.1
million
* Earnings were negatively impacted by about 7 cents per
share in second-quarter 2016 by a seven-week work stoppage in
wireline
* Verizon reported 615,000 retail postpaid net additions in
second-quarter 2016
* At end of second-quarter 2016, Verizon had 113.2 million
retail connections, a 3.3 percent year-over-year increase
* Verizon wireless is on track to exit 2017 with positive
growth in service revenue
