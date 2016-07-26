BRIEF-Dorman Products Q2 earnings per share $0.75

July 26 Dorman Products Inc
* For fy, expect mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth,
reported net income growth to be in high single-digit to low
double-digit range
* Dorman products, inc. Reports sales and earnings for the
second quarter ended june 25, 2016; announces investment in
powertrain industries, inc.
* Q2 earnings per share $0.75
* Q2 sales $209.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $214.1 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Has acquired 40% interest in powertrain industries,
manufacturer of driveshafts and driveline related products, for
about $6 million in july 2016
* Minimal 2016 impact on net income is expected as a result
of investment in powertrain industries
