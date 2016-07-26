BRIEF-3M reports Q2 sales of $7.7 billion and EPS of $2.08

July 26 3M delivers quarterly results :
* Qtrly organic local-currency sales declined 0.2 percent
* Also estimates its full-year tax rate will be in range of
29.0 to 29.5 percent
* FY2016 earnings per share view $8.24, revenue view $30.40
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarter sales of $7.7 billion and earnings of $2.08 per
share
* Q2 earnings per share $2.08
* Q2 sales $7.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.71 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $8.15 to $8.30
* 3M Co qtrly industrial sales of $2.6 billion, down 0.1
percent in U.S. dollars
* 3M forecasts foreign currency translation to reduce 2016
sales by 1 to 2 percent, versus a previous expected reduction of
1 to 3 percent
* Sees 2016 organic local-currency sales growth guidance to
be in range of 0 to 1 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: