BRIEF-Alimera Sciences sees Q2 revenue of $9.3 mln - $9.5 mln

July 26 Alimera Sciences Inc:

* Announces record second quarter 2016 revenue

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $9.3 million to $9.5 million

* Says modified liquidity and revenue covenants in its existing loan agreement with Hercules Capital Inc

* Says modification allows for reduction of Alimera's liquidity threshold

* Q2 revenue view $7.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says modifies its liquidity and revenue covenants under its loan facility

* Says Q2 2016 u.s. Revenue is expected to be in range of $7.0 million to $7.2 million

* Says modification reduces Co's trailing three-month revenue requirement through period ending August 31, 2016