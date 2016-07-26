BRIEF-T. Rowe price Q2 EPS $0.76 including items

July 26 T. Rowe Price Group Inc

* Investment advisory revenues earned in Q2 of 2016 from T. Rowe price mutual funds distributed in U.S. were $669.1 million, down 2 pct

* Capital expenditures for 2016 to be up to $180 million, of which about two-thirds is planned for technology initiatives

* Q2 assets under management increased to $776.6 billion

* Q2 revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* T. Rowe Price group reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.76 including items

* Q2 revenue $1.0 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

